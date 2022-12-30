 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seasons Center in Spencer, Iowa set to receive $2M total from SAMHSA grant

Sioux County Sheriffs Department Capt. Jamie Van Voorst and Seasons Center for Behavioral Health worker Janelle Hultquist talk about a situation where Season Center's mental health workers aided Sioux County deputies in defusing a potential standoff situation.

SPENCER, Iowa — Seasons Center for Behavioral Health will receive $400,000 a year for the next five years to enhance partnerships in rural Northwest Iowa.

Seasons Center has been offering a broad range of psychiatric and behavioral health services in Northwest Iowa since 1959.

According to a statement from the center, the funding, which comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative, will increase access to specialized, trauma-informed and evidence-based mental health services for foster, adoptive and kinship children and their families.

“With the support of this grant, we can ensure foster, adoptive and kinship children and their families have access to appropriate supports and treatment and agencies and professionals have the resources and supports needed to provide high quality foster/adoptive services,” Dan Ries, President and CEO of Seasons Center, said in the statement.

Seasons Family Support Center will focus on children and families from a variety of placement settings, including return to biological family, relative placement, fictive kin placement, foster care and adoptive children.

Programs will include outpatient therapy, family peer support, care coordination, respite care and training/education. Through employment of staff with lived experience as foster, adoptive, or kinship parents, a strong focus of this program is to walk alongside other families in navigating systems, working through change and providing necessary training and support.

“Our goal for the Family Support Center is to ensure families are able to easily access behavioral health services, resources, and supports,” said Christina Eggink-Postma, Season’s vice president of program coordination and compliance at Seasons. “The SAMHSA grant will allow us to improve mental and behavioral health and well-being, increase access to prevention and early intervention services, and enhance access to community services and supports for foster, adoptive, and kinship families.”

As a grantee, Seasons Center joins The National Child Traumatic Stress Network. The network’s mission is to raise the standard of care and improve access to services for traumatized children, their families and communities throughout the United States.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

