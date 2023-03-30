STORM LAKE, Iowa — Seasons Center for Behavioral Health will host two free events on May 12 featuring keynote speaker and Golden Gate Bridge suicide survivor Kevin Hines.

Hines is a multi-award-winning filmmaker, bestselling author and award-winning global suicide prevention and mental health advocate.

Both events will be held at King's Pointe Resort, 1520 E. Lakeshore Drive, Storm Lake. Health care providers, faith leaders and human service providers are encouraged to attend the daytime session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The general public is invited to attend the evening session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

During the daytime session, Hines will focus on suicide prevention, wellness, stress, brain fitness, family issues, caregiving, youth trauma, resilience and recovery. During the evening session, Hines will discuss the importance of maintaining wellness for everyone, not just those with a diagnosed mental illness.

When Hines was nine months old, he was adopted by a family in San Francisco. At the age 10, he was put on medication to help control his epileptic seizures. After being taken off the medication years later, he began experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder. Two years after being officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is now one of only 36 people who have survived that 220-foot jump. Since that fateful day, Hines has dedicated his life to spreading a message of hope and openly discussing mental health, oftentimes becoming a bridge between people who have made similar attempts and their parents, siblings, children, spouses and friends.

"Kevin Hines is a remarkable speaker with a very inspiring story," Sarah Heinrichs-Wurm, grants project administrator at Seasons Center, said. "He offers a powerful connection of hope and courage between life and death for people caught in the pain of living with serious mental illness, difficult life circumstances, and more."

To register for the daytime session, visit https://bit.ly/3XVKmHX. To register for the evening session, visit https://bit.ly/409kUjp.