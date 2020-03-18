Second case of COVID-19 reported in Knox County, Nebraska
Second case of COVID-19 reported in Knox County, Nebraska

China Outbreak Nebraska

A Crofton High School freshman hospitalized for a presumptive case of coronavirus was discharged Monday from the biocontainment unit at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, shown above, after three tests for the virus came back negative, state officials said. A second presumptive case of COVID-19 was reported this week in Knox County.

 Josh Funk, AP file photo

CROFTON, Neb. -- A second case of presumptive case of coronavirus has been found in Knox County, Nebraska.

A man in his 30s recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said. The patient is self-quarantining at home, the department said.

State health officials identified four places where the man may have come in contact with others. They include March 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dollar General in Hooper; March 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Country Market in Bloomfield; March 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Walmart in Norfolk; and March 16 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sonic drive-in Norfolk.

The department identified the potential exposure as low risk.

Kendall Thoene, 16, was the first presumptive case of COVID-19 reported in Knox County. Thoene, a freshman at Crofton High School, was discharged from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Monday after three tests for the virus came back negative. 

