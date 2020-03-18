Second case of COVID-19 reported in Knox County, Nebraska

CROFTON, Neb. -- A second case of presumptive case of coronavirus has been found in Knox County, Nebraska.

A man in his 30s recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said. The patient is self-quarantining at home, the department said.

State health officials identified four places where the man may have come in contact with others. They include March 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dollar General in Hooper; March 15 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Country Market in Bloomfield; March 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Walmart in Norfolk; and March 16 from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sonic drive-in Norfolk.

The department identified the potential exposure as low risk.

Kendall Thoene, 16, was the first presumptive case of COVID-19 reported in Knox County. Thoene, a freshman at Crofton High School, was discharged from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Monday after three tests for the virus came back negative.

