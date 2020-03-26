You are the owner of this article.
Second COVID-19 case reported in Sioux County
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office on Thursday announced a second case of COVID-19 in Sioux County. 

The second Sioux County case was one of 34 additional cases the state reported Thursday. Monona County's first case, initially disclosed on Wednesday, was included on Thursday's list. The state's total has risen to 179 cases in 37 counties. 

The new case in Sioux County is an older adult, between 61 and 80 years old. The person's gender is not known, nor is their condition. 

Sioux County became the second county in Northwest Iowa to announce a COVID-19 case, on Sunday. The first case was also an older adult. Woodbury County was the first, reporting their first case Saturday and their second on Monday. 

The other new cases were in Appanoose, Black Hawk, Cedar, Clayton, Des Moines, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Mahaska, Monona, Page, Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott and Washington counties. Nine of the new cases were in older people, while four were elderly (over age 81), 16 were middle-age adults and five were adults. 

One coronavirus-related death has been reported thus far in Iowa. Thirty-one individuals are hospitalized due to the virus, according to state public health department data. Another 15 hospitalizations were discharged and are recovering.

First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Monona County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: No need for shelter-in-place order due to coronavirus
Noem extends South Dakota K-12 school closure, says COVID-19 will last months longer
Sioux City's Warming Shelter closes for season due to COVID-19 concerns
