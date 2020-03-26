Second COVID-19 case reported in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office on Thursday announced a second case of COVID-19 in Sioux County.

The second Sioux County case was one of 34 additional cases the state reported Thursday. Monona County's first case, initially disclosed on Wednesday, was included on Thursday's list. The state's total has risen to 179 cases in 37 counties.

The new case in Sioux County is an older adult, between 61 and 80 years old. The person's gender is not known, nor is their condition.

Sioux County became the second county in Northwest Iowa to announce a COVID-19 case, on Sunday. The first case was also an older adult. Woodbury County was the first, reporting their first case Saturday and their second on Monday.