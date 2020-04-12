Second COVID-19 case reported in Dakota County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Only a few hours after a first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Dakota County, a second case has emerged.

According to a second news release Sunday sent out by Dakota County Emergency Management, the second case is a woman in her 40s.

The first case, disclosed Sunday morning, is a woman in her 30s.

The Dakota County Health Department is working to trace both the contacts of both women, notifying those who may have been exposed and placing them in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Statewide, Nebraska has confirmed 791 cases of the virus, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data, though this figure does not include either Dakota County case.

