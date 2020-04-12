You are the owner of this article.
Second COVID-19 case reported in Dakota County
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Dakota County now has two cases of the virus. 

 Courtesy photo

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Only a few hours after a first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Dakota County, a second case has emerged. 

According to a second news release Sunday sent out by Dakota County Emergency Management, the second case is a woman in her 40s. 

The first case, disclosed Sunday morning, is a woman in her 30s. 

The Dakota County Health Department is working to trace both the contacts of both women, notifying those who may have been exposed and placing them in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. 

Statewide, Nebraska has confirmed 791 cases of the virus, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data, though this figure does not include either Dakota County case. 

