Second COVID-19 case reported in Lyon County

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A day after its first case was disclosed, Lyon County now has two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release from Health Services of Lyon County, the individual is between 61 and 80 years old and is self-isolating at home.

The county's first case, reported Friday, is an individual between 45 and 60 years old, who is self-isolating at home.

As of Saturday, Iowa has a total of 786 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including more than 30 spread across eight Northwest Iowa counties.

Though its figures do not add up to the full 786, data from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicates that 488 of the state's COVID-19 patients were never hospitalized for the virus, while 85 are currently hospitalized, 68 have been discharged and are recovering, and 14 have died.

