Second COVID-19 death recorded in Woodbury County as virus tally reaches 1,114

SIOUX CITY -- A second death attributed to COVID-19 has been recorded in Woodbury County.

The county's total number of confirmed infections rose by 80 as of Saturday's count, to 1,114. Of those, 229 have recovered, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department.

A total of 3,296 tests for the virus have been completed in the county, for a positive rate of about 33.7 percent.

Fifty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the virus.

According to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa, 27 COVID-19 patients in this region are in the ICU, while 25 are on ventilators.

Statewide, Iowa has a total of 7,884 confirmed cases of the virus according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. This data has not been updated for Saturday. Of those infected, 2,899, or about 36.8 percent, have recovered.

