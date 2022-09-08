 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue.

Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.

Gerald Forch suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at MercyOne while Sally Forch was life flighted to MercyOne and died later.

According to Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, the two occupants of the westbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and transported themselves to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation. 

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

