Second grader gets surprise visit from Bandits after getting ball stolen at game

SIOUX CITY – Braylon Littlegeorge appeared shocked Thursday when three players from the Sioux City Bandits paid a surprise visit to him at his school.

While attending his first Bandits game with his dad Saturday night, the second grader caught a game football in the stands, but an adult male fan ripped it out of his hands.

Random boos rained down on the unidentified adult. The video replay of the incident caught the attention of the Bandits' players and front office, who described the disappointed look on the boy's face as "unforgettable."

Offensive lineman Daniel Small, one of the players who visited Liberty Elementary School on Thursday, said the team wanted to make it right for Braylon.

“He’s just as important as I am as a player – as a fan, without him there’s no need for me,” Small said.

The players presented Braylon with a box full of Bandits merchandise, including a new football and a T-shirt signed by the entire team.

Braylon immediately put on the signed tee shirt. His classmates also received tickets for a future game and cards signed by the players.

The Bandits have been giving back to the community for their support of the indoor football team for over 20 years. Small said small actions like the players Thursday's school visit are part of being a professional athlete.

“Being a Bandit means you’re a Bandit 24/7,” he said. “If you’re at the grocery store, you’re doing things the right way; if somebody needs help there you do it there.”

Liberty Elementary Assistant Principal Dave Schipper said having the Bandits out in the community helps create a stronger connection and provides a role model for the students.

Asked what he looks forward to doing at the next game, Braylon said “trying to get another ball.”

The fan who stole the ball from Braylon Saturday issued an apology to the boy, his father and the team. The team did not identify the man but provided the letter he issued.

In the letter, the man asks local media not to identify him or post the video showing the incident to avoid any "negative consequences for my family."

The man, who said he gave the ball to his 4-year-old daughter as a souvenir, said "a few moments later, the bigger picture set in and I realized it was in bad taste. Again, while my intentions were innocent, I realized the negative impact on the other child greatly outweighed my daughter keeping the football. At that point I did in fact give the ball to the other kid."

"That singular event is not a true reflection of who I am as a father, husband, or as a person overall. I feel absolutely horrible and embarrassed about the whole deal."

He added, “Unfortunately, I ruined that for those two Saturday night and I'm truly remorseful for my actions.”

