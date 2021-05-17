Section of Sibley, Iowa, remains under evacuation following Sunday train derailment

Editor's note: This story has been updated. Click here for a more recent version.
SIBLEY, Iowa -- A section of Sibley remains under evacuation on Monday due to a Union Pacific train derailment and fire that occurred Sunday afternoon on the south side of the Osceola County seat.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office provided a map highlighting the impacted area on its Facebook page.
Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth said there was no timetable for when the evacuation order would be lifted.
Evacuated residents were housed at the Ashton, Iowa, American Legion Hall Sunday night.
Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said about 47 rail cars came off the tracks on Sunday afternoon. There were no injuries reported in the derailment.
"Union Pacific crews worked with first responders through the night, and are preparing a plan to fight the fire and begin the recovery effort to remove rail cars," Tysver said in a statement on Monday. "We know the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt."
"Union Pacific’s Hazmat team has been on site all night and deployed boom into Otter Creek (Wildlife Management Area)," she continued in a press release.
Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Superintendent James Craig said he was given the go-ahead to schedule classes with a two-hour late start on Monday, via a Twitter post.
"It was a scary 18 hours or so," Craig said in a phone interview on Monday, "but it seems things are getting better."
Indeed, the only school activity that was affected was a girls golf tournament that was canceled Monday. It has been rescheduled for Tuesday.