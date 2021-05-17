Section of Sibley, Iowa, remains under evacuation following Sunday train derailment

Editor's note: This story has been updated. Click here for a more recent version.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A section of Sibley remains under evacuation on Monday due to a Union Pacific train derailment and fire that occurred Sunday afternoon on the south side of the Osceola County seat.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office provided a map highlighting the impacted area on its Facebook page.

Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth said there was no timetable for when the evacuation order would be lifted.

Evacuated residents were housed at the Ashton, Iowa, American Legion Hall Sunday night.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said about 47 rail cars came off the tracks on Sunday afternoon. There were no injuries reported in the derailment.