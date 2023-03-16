Quad-Cities eateries, coffee shops and bars are gearing up for QC Restaurant Week, armed with deals and a passion for showcasing their unique food and drinks.

From March 20-26, 80 local restaurants will offer food and drink deals, with some asking customers to mention the event, post on social media about their meal or follow other steps.

Those who buy something from a participating business can also enter to win gift cards by filling out an online form and showing proof of their purchase with a receipt, selfie from the restaurant or picture of take-out.

A full list of QC Restaurant Week participants and deals can be found online.

Here’s a roundup of the Quad-Cities restaurants participating in QC Restaurant Week:

Bettendorf

Cookies & Dreams, 6768 Competition Drive

Foundry Food + Tap, 5055 Competition Drive

Keller’s American Grill, 1777 Isle Parkway

Mio Russo, 2561 53rd Ave.

Purgatory’s Pub, 2104 State St.

Riverside Grille, 1733 State St.

Sports Fans Pizza, 1723 Grant St.

Stacks Pancake House, 1661 Grant St.

TBK Bank Entertainment Center, 4850 Competition Drive

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road

Trattoria Tiramisu, 1804 State St.

Twin Span Brewing, 6776 Championship Drive

Verde, 1507 State St.

Yoso Modern Japanese, 1591 Grant St.

Davenport

Barrel House, 5141 Utica Ridge Road and 211 E 2nd St.

Bix Bistro, 200 E. 3rd St.

Blue Spruce General Store, 217 E. 2nd St.

Cafe Express Deli, 1507 E. Locust St.

Cavort, 229 Brady St.

City Loafers, 215 Main St.

Daiquiri Factory, 303 W. 3rd St.

Dominga’s Authentic Mexican Food, 1525 S. Concord St.

Draft Day Sports Lounge, 7077 Elmore Ave.

Front Street Pub & Eatery, 208 E. River Drive

Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound St.

Iron + Grain Coffee House Davenport, 1618 N. Main St.

Lagomarcino’s, 2132 East 11th St.

Mac’s Tavern, 316 West 3rd St.

Main Street Coffee, 1927 N. Main St.

Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar, 200 W. 3rd St.

Mo Brady’s Steakhouse, 4830 N. Brady St.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, 210 E. 2nd St.

Ruthie’s Steak and Seafood, 7077 Elmore Ave.

Sippi’s American Grill & Craft Beer, 406 W. 2nd St.

The Diner, 421 W. River Drive

The J Bar, 4215 Elmore Ave.

The Phoenix, 111 W. 2nd St.

Thunder Bay Grille, 6511 N. Brady St.

East Moline:

888 Bistro, 633 Avenue of the Cities

9 Dot Bar & Bites, 111 Bend Blvd.

Iron & Grain Coffee House, 585 12th Ave.

Revive Cafe, 4360 Kennedy Drive

Uncle Rich’s Coney Island Hotdog Stand, 1033 7th St.

Moline:

Bad Boyz Pizza & Pub, 313 16th St.

Bent River Brew Pub, 1413 5th Ave.

Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar, 1630 5th Ave.

Kick Serve Coffee, 1901 7th St.

Lagomarcino’s, 1422 5th Ave.

Meli’s Pancake House, 1320 5th Ave.

Miss Mamie’s Seafood & Steaks, 1320 5th Ave.

Sabor Catracho, 2006 16th St.

The Corner Bar at Watermark, 1500 River Drive

The Little Brown Box Delicatessen, 1524 River Drive

Vibrant Coffehouse & Kitchen, 6600 44th Ave.

Rock Island:

Bayside Bistro, 2704 18th Ave.

Huckleberry’s Great Pizza & Calzones, 223 18th St.

Igor’s Bistro, 3055 38th St.

NEST Cafe, 1524 4th Ave.

Ribco—Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave.

Roosters Sports Bar & Grill, 2130 3rd Ave.

The Dirty Shirley, 4128 14th Ave.