Segment of Sioux City's Pierce Street reopens after lengthy reconstruction

SIOUX CITY -- Pierce Street reopened to traffic from 22nd Street to 24th Street Wednesday as the city completed a portion of a major reconstruction project that irked some business owners along the corridor.

The intersection of 18th and Pierce streets also was completed as part of the project. A four-way stop will be maintained at that intersection, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

In September, a group of businesses in the 1900 block of Pierce met with city officials to hash out their concerns about the lengthy construction.

At the meeting, City Engineer Gordon Phair said he understood their concerns, noting that weather conditions had delayed some work.

During the annual Saturday in the Park music festival in Grandview Park, just north of 24th Street, organizers warned getting to the park would be more complicated than usual to the adjacent street construction. Festival organizers more than ever encouraged people to park at the Tyson Events Center lots and take shuttle buses to the concert.

