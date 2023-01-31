Semi becomes fully engulfed in flames after rolling off I-29, driver uninjured

SIOUX CITY -- A semi rolled off the road at the northbound ramp from Interstate 29 to Highway 75 Tuesday afternoon and was quickly engulfed in flames.

The driver was able to exit the semi unharmed, according to Sioux City Fire Rescue staff on scene.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received the call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday of a large vehicle fire on Interstate 29 near Singing Hills. The semi was found in the ditch just off of the northbound ramp to highway 75 from I-29.

The fire was mostly extinguished by 2:15 p.m.