ELK POINT, S.D. -- A semi trailer struck a bridge over Interstate 29 near Elk Point early Wednesday, causing a hazardous materials spill and forcing authorities to close the interstate for several hours.
Hazmat teams from Omaha, Davenport, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, were called in to clean up the spill later in the afternoon.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Robert Beaner, 37, of Sioux Falls, was driving a 2016 International north on I-29 when he got too close to the shoulder, entered the median and struck the bridge and cable wire at about 7 a.m. at mile marker 14 one mile south of Elk Point.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation set up sand dams to stop hazardous materials leaking from the trailer from mixing with water in the median.
Beaner was not injured. Charges against him are pending. The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.