Semi crash closes northbound I-29 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Northbound lanes of Interstate 29 and adjacent traffic ramps south of downtown Sioux City were closed to traffic for several hours Wednesday after a semitrailer left an exit ramp and struck another semitrailer.

According to a Sioux City Police Department news release, a westbound semi exited U.S. Highway 20 and was traveling on the entrance ramp to northbound I-29 when the truck left the roadway, continued through a grassy area and then entered I-29, where it struck another northbound semi at about 12:53 p.m. Police said it was not known why the semi left the road.

One of the semis overturned and blocked the northbound lanes near the U.S. 20 overpass and mile marker 144.

The driver of one of the trucks was trapped in the cab and had to be extricated by rescue personnel. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City with serious injuries. Police did not release the status of the other driver.

Police have not released the names of the drivers, and the accident remains under investigation. No citations were issued pending completion of the investigation.