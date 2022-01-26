Semi driver killed in Merrill identified

MERRILL, Iowa -- Plymouth County authorities have identified the driver of a semi trailer killed Tuesday in a crash in Merrill.
Richard Johnson, 70, of Jackson, Minnesota, died in the early morning crash in which his southbound semi left U.S. Highway 75, struck a power pole, then struck several vehicles at the Liberty Auto sales lot. The truck belonged to JBS Carriers Inc.
A Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy discovered the crash after seeing sparks from power lines on Merrill's north side at 4:53 a.m. and driving to the scene to investigate.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
