SIOUX CITY -- It was sometimes hard to tell if Jeffrey Poulson preferred dealing with cattle or lawyers.

Known by his fellow judges for rising early in the morning to do chores on his cow-calf operation before taking the bench and hearing cases, Senior Judge Jeffrey Poulson died Monday at his home. He was 71.

Poulson retired as a district judge in June after more than 11 years on the bench and took senior status, retaining a lighter work load that would allow him stay involved in the legal profession while spending more time on the farm and fly fishing in Wyoming.

"I always wondered which he enjoyed more," said Patrick Tott, chief judge of the Third Judicial District who served with Poulson for more than eight years. "He was a good guy to be around."

A Sioux City native, Poulson received his law degree from Drake University in 1976 and joined the Corbett Law Firm, where he worked until 2006, when he partnered with Bruce Thomas.

As a judge, he was instrumental in the formation and 2015 launch of the Woodbury County Veterans Treatment Court, a diversionary program that helps military veterans get their lives in order rather than go to prison. It was the first of its kind in Iowa.

"That's probably one of my most rewarding parts of my career," Poulson said in an interview prior to his retirement.

Tott said Poulson's pride in the court, which he presided over until his retirement last summer, was obvious.

"Jeff was really proud of it and had a soft spot for vets," Tott said.

During his career as a lawyer, then as a judge, Poulson co-owned a cow-calf operation in rural Plymouth County, first partnering with his father, then with his son. Poulson said spending time with cattle always helped him relax when the stress of the job got to him.

"Half an hour later, you're a different person," he said in June. "Emotionally for me, it's a missing piece."

According to his obituary from Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Country Celebrations Event Center, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., with visitation to follow.