Sergeant Bluff city hall, community center closed due to COVID-19
Sergeant Bluff city hall, community center closed due to COVID-19

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA -- The City of Sergeant Bluff City Hall and community center are closed due to COVID-19 exposures, according to a news release. 

City Clerk Danny Chistoffers said there has been an "unusually large number of staff exposed to COVID-19." The city hall and community center are being closed to protect the public that interact with city staff, he said. 

The building will be closed Monday through Friday.

"We hope to have all facilities open by the weekend," Chistoffers said

A staff member will be available by phone at 712-943-4244 to take utility payments or answer questions, according to the city's Facebook. The drop box outside of City Hall will remain open to submit payments as well.

Caitlin Yamada

