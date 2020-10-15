Sergeant Bluff long-term care facility sees COVID-19 cases double

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa -- The number of cases of the novel coronavirus at a Sergeant Bluff long-term care facility has doubled in less than a week.
As of Thursday evening, Embassy Rehab and Care Center had 28 residents and staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, up from the 14 cases reported last Friday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics. Of the current 28 positive cases, six are considered recovered.
Embassy's website had the number of current positive cases even higher Thursday, at 34.
Statewide, 60 long-term care facilities are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have been particularly dire, as they represent 758 of the state's 1,506 COVID-19-related deaths recorded to date.
Eleven other long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently experiencing outbreaks:
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, four have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 29 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 22 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 29 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 16 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
