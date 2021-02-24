Sergeant Bluff man, 73, claims $500,000 Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Woodbury County man on Sunday learned that he'd won a $500,000 Powerball prize during a morning stop for coffee.
Gene Dice Sr., of Sergeant Bluff, told lottery officials that he stops for coffee most days at a local convenience store. During a visit there on Sunday, he asked the clerk to check his Powerball ticket from the previous night’s drawing, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.
“She just said it was a big winner,” Dice recalled as he claimed his prize Wednesday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. “At first she thought it was $50,000. And then I looked at it and I told her she read it wrong, that it says $500,000. She was jumping up and down, I thought she was going to jump right out of her shoes!”
Dice, 73, who is retired, said he didn’t believe the news at first.
“I thought she was giving me a bad time,” he said in the Iowa Lottery statement. “This is one that kind of gives me a bad time sometimes.
“Of course, that’s only because I really give her a bad time,” he admitted with a grin.
He reportedly had a hard time getting his three adult children to believe the news. “No joke! We have the ticket,” he said.
Dice bought his $500,000-winning ticket at Mike’s Mini Mart, 100 Iowa Highway 75 S. in Sergeant Bluff. His ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Saturday’s $81.3 million jackpot.
Dice matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to initially win a $50,000 prize. But because he also added the Power Play option to his easy-pick ticket, his winnings were multiplied to $500,000.
Dice said that he always adds the Power Play to his ticket and is especially glad he did that with Saturday’s 10X multiplier.
“Put the Power Play on there and see what happens!” he advised.
Saturday’s winning numbers were: 4-8-22-32-58 and Powerball 4. The Power Play number was 10. Dice’s ticket was one of nine across the country that won a $500,000 prize in the drawing that night.
Mike’s Mini Mart will receive a $500 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $500,000-winning ticket.
Dice said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay off his car and truck, and added that his big win has helped him feel more secure in his retirement.
This is the second major lottery win in Woodbury County this year, following a Sioux City couple winning $150,000 in the Powerball in January.
There were four large lottery wins last year -- a Moville man and a Sloan woman who each won $30,000 on separate games nearly simultaneously in September, following a $1 million win on a Powerball ticket sold in Correctionville at the end of February and a Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City that won a $100,000 prize in late July.