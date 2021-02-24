Sergeant Bluff man, 73, claims $500,000 Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Woodbury County man on Sunday learned that he'd won a $500,000 Powerball prize during a morning stop for coffee.

Gene Dice Sr., of Sergeant Bluff, told lottery officials that he stops for coffee most days at a local convenience store. During a visit there on Sunday, he asked the clerk to check his Powerball ticket from the previous night’s drawing, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.

“She just said it was a big winner,” Dice recalled as he claimed his prize Wednesday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. “At first she thought it was $50,000. And then I looked at it and I told her she read it wrong, that it says $500,000. She was jumping up and down, I thought she was going to jump right out of her shoes!”

Dice, 73, who is retired, said he didn’t believe the news at first.

“I thought she was giving me a bad time,” he said in the Iowa Lottery statement. “This is one that kind of gives me a bad time sometimes.

“Of course, that’s only because I really give her a bad time,” he admitted with a grin.

He reportedly had a hard time getting his three adult children to believe the news. “No joke! We have the ticket,” he said.