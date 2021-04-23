 Skip to main content
Sergeant Bluff man wins $50,000 prize in scratch-off game
Sergeant Bluff man wins $50,000 prize in scratch-off game

Iowa Lottery Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown of Sergeant Bluff won $50,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch-off game. 

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A Sergeant Bluff man claimed a $50,000 prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket. 

Aaron Brown won the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$50,000 Super Crossword" scratch game. He purchased a handful of tickets from a self-serve kiosk at the Pilot Travel Center, 2815 Singing Hills Blvd., according to an Iowa Lottery press release.

He's the second Sergeant Bluff man to win a large lottery prize this year -- in February, a 73-year-old Sergeant Bluff man won $500,000 on the Powerball.

Brown claimed the prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. He told Iowa Lottery officials that he and his fiancée are planning to put a down payment on a house with the winnings. He purchased two tickets for himself and two for his fiancée. 

"At first I thought it was only a $5,000 winner until I double-checked it and realized that I’d missed a letter,” he said. 

Brown later returned to the gas station with $100 gifts for three of its longtime employees.

