Sergeant Bluff man wins $50,000 prize in scratch-off game

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A Sergeant Bluff man claimed a $50,000 prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Aaron Brown won the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$50,000 Super Crossword" scratch game. He purchased a handful of tickets from a self-serve kiosk at the Pilot Travel Center, 2815 Singing Hills Blvd., according to an Iowa Lottery press release.
He's the second Sergeant Bluff man to win a large lottery prize this year -- in February, a 73-year-old Sergeant Bluff man won $500,000 on the Powerball.
Brown claimed the prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. He told Iowa Lottery officials that he and his fiancée are planning to put a down payment on a house with the winnings. He purchased two tickets for himself and two for his fiancée.
"At first I thought it was only a $5,000 winner until I double-checked it and realized that I’d missed a letter,” he said.
Brown later returned to the gas station with $100 gifts for three of its longtime employees.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
