SERGEANT BLUFF -- The city of Sergeant Bluff is asking residents to limit water and sewer usage to reduce the load on city lift stations.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall and melting snow has inundated the sewer system, the city said on its website.
City crews are working to improve drainage conditions throughout the city.
Because of flooding, the city has closed South Lewis Boulevard from Warrior Road to Old Lakeport Road. South Ridge Road is closed to through traffic from South Lewis Boulevard to Lakeport Road.