{{featured_button_text}}
Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center

The decommissioned riverboat situated along the Missouri River on the edge of Chris Larsen Park is now called the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center. It offers a boatload of information on Sgt. Charles Floyd's journey with explorers Lewis and Clark, as well as the Missouri River and Siouxland history.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Thirty years ago, a one-time Missouri River tow boat became one of Iowa’s most unique welcome centers. The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center will host two events in conjunction with its May 15, 1989, opening.

An open house will be held on Wednesday with cake and refreshments from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. At noon Saturday, Tom Munson, Sioux City Public Museum Archives Manager, will present “The History of the M.V. Sergeant Floyd.”

The M.V. Sgt. Floyd was built in 1932 to perform light towing, survey and inspection work along the Missouri River. After the boat was decommissioned, city leaders brought it to Sioux City. It became a state tourist welcome center and river museum in 1989, according to a press release from the Sioux City Public Museum. 

The Welcome Center saw 20,434 visitors from every U.S. state and Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, China and Spain in Fiscal Year 2018.

The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center is located on the riverfront at 1000 Larsen Park Road, Exit 149, Sioux City. It is a site of the Sioux City Public Museum. For more information, contact the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center at (712) 279-0198 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments