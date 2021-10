SIOUX CITY -- The annual Hunters Breakfast sponsored by the Breakfast Sertoma Club will be held from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Nativity Parish, 4242 Natalia Way.

Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice and milk for $7. There will also be a silent auction with many items. All proceeds will help children suffering from hearing loss. Tickets can be purchased at the door.