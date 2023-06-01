SIOUX CITY — The seventh annual Unity in the Community block party has been announced for Saturday, June 17th at Cook Park in Sioux City.

This year's event will feature free food, raffle prize entries, games, community outreach, an honoring of Juneteenth and an honoring of "Community Peace Plaque" recipients, according to Unity in the Community Board Member Justin "Jay" Rhodes.

In a release, the local nonprofit said the intent of the gathering is to "make a positive impact on the community, while continuing to build partnerships between Siouxland community members and organizations." Each year, the Unity in the Community block party has featured local law enforcement and emergency responders as well as the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP.

"Conflict in any community is inevitable. Nobody is truly sharing their thoughts and feelings if there are no disagreements, which is also not healthy for a thriving community," Rhodes said in the release. "We use this event to teach that when conflict does arise, we must have a strong culture of a "love first" mentality to manage the inevitable."

