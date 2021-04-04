Several COVID deaths reported in Northwest Iowa over weekend

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported several COVID-19-related deaths in Northwest Iowa counties over the weekend.
The new deaths were all added on Saturday; no deaths were reported on Sunday. In addition, no deaths were reported in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota counties over the weekend, according to state and local health departments.
Three new deaths were reported Saturday in Sioux County, raising the total there to 72. Two new deaths were reported in Dickinson County, raising the total there to 43. And one new death was reported in each of these counties, raising their totals as indicated: Woodbury (219 deaths), O'Brien (55), Buena Vista (40), Cherokee (38), Crawford (38) and Ida (33).
As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's total number of positive COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic was 15,883, according to IDPH data. Siouxland District Health Department reported 18 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.9 percent. The department had reported 33 new cases of the virus on Saturday, 24 new cases on Friday, and 30 new cases on Thursday.
"Please do your part to slow the spread: mask up, keep your distance, wash your hands, stay home when sick, avoid crowds when you can, and get the vaccine when it's available to you," the county department posted on its Facebook page.
According to District Health, 17 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 14 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other three patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 12 were Woodbury County residents.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 18,302 Woodbury County residents had completed a two-dose vaccination, 2,042 had completed a single-dose vaccination, and 8,183 people had received the first dose of a two-dose vaccination, according to state statistics.