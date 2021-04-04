Several COVID deaths reported in Northwest Iowa over weekend

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported several COVID-19-related deaths in Northwest Iowa counties over the weekend.

The new deaths were all added on Saturday; no deaths were reported on Sunday. In addition, no deaths were reported in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota counties over the weekend, according to state and local health departments.

Three new deaths were reported Saturday in Sioux County, raising the total there to 72. Two new deaths were reported in Dickinson County, raising the total there to 43. And one new death was reported in each of these counties, raising their totals as indicated: Woodbury (219 deaths), O'Brien (55), Buena Vista (40), Cherokee (38), Crawford (38) and Ida (33).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's total number of positive COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic was 15,883, according to IDPH data. Siouxland District Health Department reported 18 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.9 percent. The department had reported 33 new cases of the virus on Saturday, 24 new cases on Friday, and 30 new cases on Thursday.