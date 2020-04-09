Several Sioux City Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Several Sioux City Police Department staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said in a statement released Thursday.

In order to protect the privacy of the affected employees, the statement, which was released by Sgt. Jeremy McClure, said the department will not be releasing any information about the positions, roles, ages or numbers of employees affected or isolating.

"Our essential services have not been impacted and we maintain full capabilities to respond to 911 and citizen calls for service," the statement said.

The department has been following all established COVID-19 protocols for essential service providers; and the impacted staff members are recovering in isolation, according to the statement.

Since the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the statement said the department has been deploying multiple measures within its building and while interacting with the public to mitigate the possibility of virus spread. Taking calls for service by phone and maintaining recommended social distancing guidelines have been implemented as standard practice. Staff have been provided with personal protective equipment and police equipment and vehicles are being regularly sanitized to protect officers and community members.

"We continue to monitor the health of our staff upon reporting for duty and continually provide officers and staff with ongoing guidance and policy and procedure changes to cope with COVID-19 challenges. We maintain our commitment to making constant adjustments to provide prompt, safe, and effective law enforcement services as we move forward," the statement said.

