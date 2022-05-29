Severe weather possible Sunday night in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Severe weather, including large hail and strong winds, could hit the Sioux City area Sunday evening and into the night.

Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City has about a 20 percent chance of seeing severe storms -- possibly including hail as large as 2 inches and wind speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Hail of that size, carried by wind of that strength, could easily damage windows, cars and roofs and seriously injure animals and people.

Areas to the north of Sioux City -- particularly southeast South Dakota -- are likelier to be hit by severe weather.

"I think you might be kind of on the southern edge of about where the worst is going to happen, but you're not out of the woods," Penning said.

The first round of storms would likely begin sometime after 6 p.m., Penning said. A second round of storms would follow after 1 a.m. Another storm is possible on Memorial Day.

"Tornadoes are less likely, but not impossible," Penning said.

