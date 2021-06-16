Sgt. Bluff man fined $80,000 for environmental violations

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A Sergeant Bluff man has been fined $80,000 for violating state environmental laws in 2018 when burning thousands of railroad ties on his property.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer also issued an injunction against John Goldsmith, ordering him not to violate state solid waste disposal and open burning regulations in the future.
In a 12-page order issued June 10 in Woodbury County District Court, Hoffmeyer said Goldsmith, who has a history of environmental violations, benefited financially from illegally setting fire to the railroad ties and took little action to extinguish the fire, which burned for four days and sent thick, dark smoke into the air.
"This behavior is a violation of the law and Goldsmith needs to be ordered to pay the maximum civil penalty and an injunction entered to protect the community, serve as deterrence for future illegal violations and to punish financially a seemingly indifferent, confrontational behavior," Hoffmeyer said in his ruling.
Goldsmith burned more than 5,000 railroad ties on his property on Aug. 11-14 at his property at 1470 210th St. east of Sergeant Bluff.
Evidence during hearings showed that Goldsmith called DNR field office employee Tom Ross and told him he had 30,000 ties and planned to burn some of them because the $160,000 cost to properly dispose of them was too high. Roos told him burning the ties was illegal.
Goldsmith told Roos he had barricaded his property to prevent firefighters from putting out the fire and said he would let out his three pit bulls if anyone entered his property to put out the fire. Roos again told him the burning was illegal.
On Aug. 11, Goldsmith began burning the ties and other solid waste, and Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul reported that smoke had begun drifting toward Sergeant Bluff. On Aug. 13, Goldsmith told Roos that he burned 5,000-6,000 ties and said it would have cost him $400,000 to dispose of them in a landfill. Roos told him to extinguish the fire.
The fire continued to burn and smolder until Aug. 14, when Goldsmith told Roos he had put out the fire.
The DNR sent a notice of violations to Goldsmith a week later, and the Iowa Attorney General's Office filed a petition in March 2020 alleging the violations and seeking the fine.
Goldsmith, who has been subject to DNR action for violations seven times since 2000, had argued that the burning was exempt because the ties were not solid waste and they accidentally caught fire when he was burning other trash. He also said the fire contained landscape waste, exempting it from Iowa burning laws.