Sgt. Bluff man fined $80,000 for environmental violations

Goldsmith told Roos he had barricaded his property to prevent firefighters from putting out the fire and said he would let out his three pit bulls if anyone entered his property to put out the fire. Roos again told him the burning was illegal.

On Aug. 11, Goldsmith began burning the ties and other solid waste, and Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul reported that smoke had begun drifting toward Sergeant Bluff. On Aug. 13, Goldsmith told Roos that he burned 5,000-6,000 ties and said it would have cost him $400,000 to dispose of them in a landfill. Roos told him to extinguish the fire.

The fire continued to burn and smolder until Aug. 14, when Goldsmith told Roos he had put out the fire.

The DNR sent a notice of violations to Goldsmith a week later, and the Iowa Attorney General's Office filed a petition in March 2020 alleging the violations and seeking the fine.

Goldsmith, who has been subject to DNR action for violations seven times since 2000, had argued that the burning was exempt because the ties were not solid waste and they accidentally caught fire when he was burning other trash. He also said the fire contained landscape waste, exempting it from Iowa burning laws.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.