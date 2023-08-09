SIOUX CITY — The only sibling of Sharon Farrell still doesn't know with 100% certainty when, where or how the Sioux City-born actress died.

"I was going to put in an obituary but I didn’t want to do it until I found out what the date is for sure," Dale Candice Forsmoe said Wednesday morning from her home in Delaware.

Forsmoe, Farrell's younger sister, said she'd talk on the phone with Farrell about once a week. A few months back, Forsmoe's calls with her sister, who was known for roles in "The Young and Restless" and a number of 1960s and 1970s films, stopped coming in.

"Every time I’d call, it would say, 'Sharon Farrell is unavailable.' I got that for a month and I thought 'something’s not right here,'" Forsmoe said.

Shedding some light

Forsmoe said her daughter, Carrie Jane Smith, started doing research to see what might've happened to Farrell and was able to get in contact with a friend who visited Farrell at a Los Angeles-area nursing home where the 82-year-old Sioux City native had been staying.

"One of her best friends went there and the room was empty and she put that on her Facebook page and said, 'I think Sharon has passed away and I don’t know anything,'" Forsmoe recalled.

She said seeing that information motivated her to post a week ago on Facebook "My sister, Sharon Farrell ... Sharon Lee Forsmoe ... passed away at LA Downtown Medical Center May 15, 2023. I do not know the cause of death."

Though neither Forsmoe nor her daughter had seen a death certificate at the time of the post, Forsmoe said she thought it might turn something up from someone who knew more information. Smith is still waiting on a death certificate.

"I have been mostly trying to shed some light on the truth," Smith said via Facebook.

Forsmoe said calls to hospitals and care facilities weren't especially helpful.

"All of these different places I’ve called and all you do is sit on hold and wait and wait and wait and then they transfer you to a different person. I still don’t know the date for sure," Forsmoe said.

Actress Sharon Farrell Hollywood actress and Sioux City native Sharon Farrell speaks during an interview in Sioux City in 2012.

A tomboy and a ballerina

Growing up at 1519 Nebraska St. and then 2131 Douglas St. in Sioux City, Forsmoe said she always looked up to Farrell.

"She excelled in everything she did," Forsmoe said.

Forsmoe characterized herself as a "tomboy" and said Farrell, a future ballerina and actress with credits that span a half-century, was a "super feminine woman."

"I was out there climbing trees. She was sitting there looking pretty," Forsmoe said.

Forsmoe said her sister always showed an interest in acting and starred in class plays going back to their grade school days. When Farrell graduated a year early from Central High School (in 1958), Forsmoe said she left for New York City at age 17.

"The first movie she was in, she couldn’t sign the contract, so my father had to go to New York and sign the papers for her," Forsmoe said.

That level of support for Farrell was a constant, according to Forsmoe. If her sister had a big guest spot on a show such as "Gunsmoke," "Rawhide" or "The Beverly Hillbillies," Forsmoe said she and her mom, Hazel Ruth, and dad, Darrel LaValle, would tune in. If their television didn't get the channel the show was on, Forsmoe said they'd improvise.

"We would drive to the nearest town, toward Omaha, so we could get the Omaha station," Forsmoe said.

Farrell started going by that name at least as early as 1960. It was reportedly a sort of combination of the first letter of Forsmoe and her father's first name, Darrel, with the addition of an extra "L" at the end. When she was in the thick of her career, Farrell would still make time to see her family.

"I would go and fly wherever she was in California at least once a year," Forsmoe said. "We always had a lot of fun when I visited California. She always had a beautiful house. She would pay for the motel. We stayed in the Hilton, the best ones there were."

Always very generous

If people were hungry, Forsmoe said Farrell would make a casserole for them. "With biscuits and cheese and onions," Forsmoe said.

Whenever Forsmoe had a birthday, she said Farrell would make sure to surprise her sister.

"She would call me up and sing "Happy Birthday” on my answering machine," Forsmoe said. "Sharon was a beautiful singer. She could sing things like Dolly Parton would sing but she did not sound like a country girl."

Forsmoe was even able to go to art school because, she said, Farrell paid for it. "She was always very generous," Forsmoe said.

A memory Smith had of her aunt involves musician Tiny Tim who was a client of Farrell's then-husband.

"That is how we got to meet Tiny Tim at his house. I brushed his hair. We blew these plastic bubbles through a tiny straw with Tiny Tim and he played music for us. Oh my gosh, I was so thrilled," Smith said. Farrell took the photo of the meeting which happened around 1970.

That same year, Farrell had a son, Chance Boyer, with actor John Boyer.

Carrie Jane Smith and Tiny Tim This photo, taken by Sharon Farrell, shows her niece, Carrie Jane Smith, meeting musician Tiny Tim around 1970.

Ups and downs

Farrell would continue to get steady work throughout the 1970s, '80s and '90s but it significantly tapered off after 1999.

In a conversation with The Journal from more than a decade ago, Farrell said her career came to a halt because she moved to Fiji with a business manager/boyfriend.

"He told me life in films was over -- even though I had won an award at a film festival and was on 'The Young and the Restless.' He said, 'That's nothing. Let's get out of here,'" she said of the experience. She said they moved to Fiji, bought a house and, after a jet ski accident, he abandoned her and took control of her finances.

"Everybody thought I was dead," Farrell said later.

"It was terrible," Forsmoe remembered.

Even in those moments though, Forsmoe said Farrell never grew disenchanted with the work she'd chosen.

"She loved doing what she did. She was raring to work. She just loved working," Forsmoe said.

In 2012, Farrell got back to work with the release of a book "Sharon Farrell: Hollywood Princess from Sioux City, Iowa." She came back home to promote it and, Forsmoe said, that's one of the last times the two sisters were together in person.

"She always loved Sioux City," Forsmoe said. "She thought it was the best place ever."