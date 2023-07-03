CHICAGO -- Shelby Houlihan returned to public racing Saturday, nearly two years after her ban from competition for failing a drug test.

The only catch? In order to compete, the former U.S. Olympian had to chug a beer before each of the four laps.

The Sioux City native crossed the finish line first in the women's division of the Beer Mile World Classic's "Legends & Elites Race." Houlihan's time of 5:43.81 set a new world record, becoming the first woman to break the six-minute mark, according to race organizers.

"Honestly, it was like really fun," Houlihan told an announcer after the race. "I think like running past all the puke spots, though, was a little nerve-racking. I was trying not to look at them. I had a great time, and I felt really good and everything was kind of clicking. So, it was great."

Houlihan, 30, received a four-year suspension from national and international competition after testing positive on Dec. 15, 2020 for the substance nandrolone, an anabolic steroid prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The Sioux City East grad claims the positive was a result of a tainted pork burrito from a food truck near the campus of the University of Oregon where she trained.

She lost her appeal to reverse the decision, which kept her out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and will bar her from competing until January 2025, beyond the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. She has continued to maintain her innocence.

Because the Beer Mile World Classic is independent from USA Track and Field and World Athletics, Houlihan was eligible to run in Saturday's race in Chicago.

Before the race, though, race organizers Chris Robertson and Adam Shurson, noted on the Beer Mile Podcast that while they decided to let Houlihan run, they didn't let her compete in the women's championship section.

"However, the official beer mile rules have never required athletes to test in order to have their results ratified," the World Classic said in a news release. "For over 25 years, beermile.com has relied on video evidence alone to prove legitimacy of a beer mile result and have it marked as 'Official' in the database. Thus, Houlihan's time was world record eligible as she followed all rules outlined. Houlihan did not violate any rules regarding her ban and got pre-approvals ahead of the event by the required governing bodies."

Elizabeth Laseter won the women's championship with a time of 6:03.

The Beer Mile rules require runners to drink 12-ounce cans or bottles of beer after each lap in a 9-meter "transition zone" before each lap begins. Beer must have a minimum of 5% alcohol. Hard ciders, hard sodas or other alcoholic sugary drinks are prohibited.

Runners who vomit before finishing the race must complete a penalty lap.

Each competitor picks their own brand of brew. Houlihan selected Budweiser.

"I've been practicing and that was the one that sat well in my stomach for one time, and I was like, 'Nope. That's it. I’m gonna do that,'" Houlihan told the race announcer.

Houlihan still holds the U.S. women's 1,500-meter record with a time of 3:54.99.

The Sioux City native and East High School graduate, qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics in the women's 5000 meters. She finished 11th in the 5000-meter final with a time of 15:08.89 as the highest-placing American.