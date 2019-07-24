Construction crews are building a $37 million expansion to the Deluxe Feed Inc. plant in Sheldon, Iowa. The project, expected to take 20-months to complete, will create 15 new jobs in the O'Brien County city.
"We don't (know what caused the explosion,)" Hindt said. "They were moving materials in the building, making feed. that's about all we know of what happened when the explosion occurred."
Five individuals where in the grain plant at the time of the explosion. No one was injured, and upon arrival of the fire department, all five individuals were out of the building.
Kent Corporation, parent company of Deluxe Feeds, released a statement Wednesday that read "[t]he safety and security of those on site is our top priority. While no individual was injured as a result of the explosion, there was damage to the facility."
Reynolds reiterated that the safety of the workers and emergency responders was the main concern moving forward.
“That is, I think, our main concern,” Reynolds said.
