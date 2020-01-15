Sheriff Dave Drew won't seek re-election; throws support behind Wieck

SIOUX CITY -- Before a packed room in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Dave Drew announced he will not seek re-election this year.

Drew will support Todd Wieck, a major in the sheriff's office, who is seeking the Republican Party nomination for sheriff in June. Wieck is one of the highest ranking officers in GOP Sheriff Drew's office.

Standing at a backwards-oriented podium, Drew cited a certain tiredness, in part, as the reason he won't run again. Approaching his 60th birthday this year, Drew said he was "ecstatic" to announce he won't run.

"I've had a lot of good fights here. I've had a lot of good fights up in the board room. But over (time), you just get to the point where, you're tired of fighting. And it got to that point where I never wanted to be, and that was, what I always said was, I don't want to be a sheriff that stays because the money's good and the job's easy," Drew said.