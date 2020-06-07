Sheriff's department releases name of Browns Lake drowning victim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SALIX, Iowa -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Department on Sunday released the name of the woman who drowned Saturday afternoon at Browns Lake.

The victim was 46-year-old Mindy Brown of Sioux City.

The drowning took place between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Brown was with a group on a boat and went for a swim, but she struggled to return to the boat, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Family members and emergency responders attempted unsuccessfully to revive her at the scene before she was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Responding agencies included the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, was the Iowa DNR, Woodbury County Conservation, Salix Fire and Rescue and Wings Life Flight.

