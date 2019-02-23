Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY --  Sioux City Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at the intersection of W. Fifth and Market streets.

According to a press release,the department opened an investigation at 3:53 a.m. Saturday after an injured person arrived at a hospital for treatment of an apparent gun-related injury. Sometime later a second person arrived at the hospital for treatment of a gun-related injury. That individual was treated and released. 

The condition of the first victim is not being disclosed. No further information is being released about the case at this time.

