SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at the intersection of W. Fifth and Market streets.
According to a press release,the department opened an investigation at 3:53 a.m. Saturday after an injured person arrived at a hospital for treatment of an apparent gun-related injury. Sometime later a second person arrived at the hospital for treatment of a gun-related injury. That individual was treated and released.
The condition of the first victim is not being disclosed. No further information is being released about the case at this time.