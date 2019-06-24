SIOUX CITY -- Shopko, a mainstay at the Marketplace Mall, officially closed for business Sunday, a representative with the local store confirmed.
Customers who had previously purchased fixtures were encouraged to pick them up Monday at the 3025 Hamilton Blvd. store.
The vision center, within the store, will remain open. The store's pharmacy closed earlier in the year after it was sold to Hy-Vee.
The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company's excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure forced it to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors. The company reported assets of less than $2 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.
At its peak, Shopko operated more than 300 stores in 24 Midwestern and Western states.
John Gleeson, of Klinger Properties, which owns Marketplace, said his company is looking at multiple businesses to potentially occupy Shopko's former space.
The department store opened in 1983 in an area that was once occupied by Woolco. The Sioux City Shopko was the 39th in the chain, providing jobs, initially, for more than 280 people. F. W. Woolworth Co., Woolco's parent firm, closed all 336 of its stores in the Woolco division in 1983, citing mounting financial losses.