CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Shoppers in Cherokee are set to lose yet another store in the community, less than two months after the local K-Mart announced its closure.
In an emailed statement, Michelle Hansen, a public relations manager with Shopko, said the chain has decided to close three stores in Iowa -- in Cherokee, Webster City and Eldora.
Liquidation of all three stores will begin Dec. 7, and the stores will be shuttered by the end of February. The Shopko chain is closing a total of 39 stores across the country, including three in Nebraska and four in South Dakota.
"Despite all of the stores’ efforts, as we reviewed the long-term outlook on profitability, sales trends, and potential growth we came to the difficult decision that it was necessary to close these stores," Hansen's statement read. "Shopko will assist those who are interested in transferring to open positions at other locations, or will provide severance benefits according to our guidelines."
The Shopko in Cherokee opened in the fall of 2015, in a $3 million, 25,000-square foot site just south of the intersection of Highways 3 and 59.
Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and K-Mart stores, announced it would liquidate the Cherokee K-Mart during its mid-October bankruptcy filing. A K-Mart employee said Wednesday that the store remains open, and the date of its closure remains undetermined.