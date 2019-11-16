Shopko Optical to open new Hamilton Boulevard location Monday

SIOUX CITY -- On Monday, Shopko Optical will open a new vision center on Hamilton Boulevard, not far from the closed Shopko store in which it was previously located.

The new location, at 2927 Hamilton Blvd., "will provide complete eye care services," according to a press release. Sioux City's Shopko, which closed in June, was located at 3025 Hamilton Blvd.