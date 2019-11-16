Shopko Optical to open new Hamilton Boulevard location Monday

SIOUX CITY -- On Monday, Shopko Optical will open a new vision center on Hamilton Boulevard, not far from the closed Shopko store in which it was previously located.
You have free articles remaining.
The new location, at 2927 Hamilton Blvd., "will provide complete eye care services," according to a press release. Sioux City's Shopko, which closed in June, was located at 3025 Hamilton Blvd.
Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Shopko liquidated all its stores earlier this year. The chain filed for bankruptcy in January, citing assets of less than $1 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.
Shopko Optical locations survived the bankruptcy and store closures; the Shopko pharmacy in Sioux City closed after it was sold to the Hy-Vee grocery chain.