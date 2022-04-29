Short supply, high demand make navigating Sioux City housing market difficult for buyers

SIOUX CITY -- In her more than 40 years selling residential real estate in Siouxland, Barb Maxon has never seen the local market with such a tremendous shortage of inventory.

As of Monday, there were just 52 homes for sale in Sioux City and only 105 active listings in all of Woodbury, Plymouth, Dakota and Union counties. In comparison, Sioux City has over 30,000 households, according to U.S. Census data. And, the metro area has over 300 licensed real estate agents.

"Never have I seen this few listings in my life just in Sioux City," said Maxon, an agent with Century 21 ProLink. "I have people trying to leave the area and they want to retire someplace else. They can't find a house to buy. Then, that makes them not put their house on the market. It's kind of like the whole supply chain, everything's on a ship and it's just sitting there."

Maxon said most buyers don't have four or more kids, so they aren't seeking large homes. An open main living area for entertaining is a must, while the popularity of theater rooms has fallen by the wayside, according to Maxon. She said formal dining rooms are out too, and being replaced with playrooms for children.

"Ranch walkout is the most popular plan we have and, then, just a normal ranch would be next," she said. "Then, I would rate it probably a story and a half, then two-story and probably the multi-level would be last."

Maxon, a past Realtor of the Year who has long been one of the top local producers, said the greatest number of buyers are looking for homes between $150,000 to $250,000. In that price range, she said you'll generally get roughly 1,000 to 1,500 square feet on the main level. However, the competition for those homes is extremely stiff.

"In (the $150,000 to $250,000) price range, there will be multiple offers. There will be escalation clauses," she said.

Unfortunately, many first-time buyers are getting beat out by investors, who are offering to purchase homes "as is" for cash, according to Maxon. The investors, which include corporations, single investors and partners, will then turn around and rent out those homes for top dollar.

"The rents on these houses are as bad as the rents in the apartments, it's just that you get a yard. I still think it's a smarter move to go ahead and buy a house," said Maxon, who calculated that a $200,000 home, not including taxes and insurance, would cost $1,073 a month, with 3% down and a 5% interest rate.

Sioux City's north side and Morningside are the most popular areas. Maxon said first-time buyers are likely not going to be able to afford a single-family home in Dakota Dunes. She said a small townhouse in the upscale South Dakota community was recently listed for $297,000.

Young buyers can't afford newly constructed homes, either, which run between $250 and $300 a square foot, according to Maxon. She said there are currently only about a dozen new homes on the market, anyway. She thinks individuals looking to build a home today with a $400,000 budget will probably end up purchasing existing housing.

"If you build a 2,000-square-foot house on a decent lot, you're paying $600,000," she said. "There are so many unknowns with new construction, because shingles have gone up, copper's gone up, anything in the construction industry -- all those prices have gone up. That all gets passed on to the new buyer."

Tips for buyers and sellers

Maxon said "less is best" when showing a house, so sellers will want to declutter.

She said painting your front door and updating landscaping are other simple improvements that make a difference. She also advises opening up the blinds and letting the sun in during a showing.

"I'm not telling people to take down wallpaper and remodel bathrooms before they put their house on the market," she said. "We just need that clean look."

Buyers, however, need to look beyond the on-trend gray walls, white kitchen cupboards and wood floors. Maxon said there are a lot of contractors buying dated houses, cosmetically fixing them up and, then, putting them back on the market.

"My concern with those are -- 'Is it cosmetic, or were you aware of anything that was wrong with the property?'" she said.

When offers are identical in price, Maxon said buyers requesting an inspection are losing out to buyers willing to take a home "as is." She feels strongly that buyers should have the right to inspect a house.

"Normally, there was negotiate the price, negotiate inspections, then, do an appraisal. Now, I'm seeing no inspections, and, if it doesn't appraise, a buyer will make up the cash difference," she said.

Frustrated with the situation, Maxon said some first-time home buyers she's worked with have opted to renew leases and put their house hunts on hold until the market improves.

"What I worry about for them is, when does the market get better? And, then, what will the rate be when it gets better. That's my concern for first-time buyers," she said.

