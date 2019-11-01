SIOUX CITY -- A confrontation at a residence on 41st Street led to shots being fired at the occupied structure.
Sioux City Police received a call of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
Upon arrival, officers determined several gunshots were fired at the residence at 2300 41st St. One adult and three juveniles were in the home at the time of the incident. No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.