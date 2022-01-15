SHRM to host virtual event on Biden administration COVID measures

Sponsored by the Siouxland Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the forum will cover the Supreme Court’s recent decision to stay the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard on employee vaccination and testing, and what this means for employers. The presenters also will provide updates on other federal initiatives including the federal contractor, CMS and Headstart mandates, as well as information on COVID-related litigation trends for 2022. In addition, we will discuss applicable state standards related to COVID-19 and what HR professionals can be doing now in light of the recent COVID surge.