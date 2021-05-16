Sibley, Iowa evacuated after Sunday train derailment, fire

Several evacuees, and many pets, were gathered at a gas station on the eastern end of Sibley Sunday afternoon after the evacuation. There was a sense of uncertainty and bewilderment at what had occurred.

Glenda DeBoer sat in the car Sunday at the gas station and watched the smoke billow from the train wreck. A firefighter had come to their home, about a mile and a half west of Sibley, at about 2:45 p.m. and told DeBoer and her husband that they needed to leave. She didn't know where they would be sleeping that night.

"It just kind of left you in shock -- like, where are we going, and what are we going to do?" she said.

The American Red Cross and Osceola County Emergency Management opened a shelter for Sibley evacuees at the Ashton Legion Hall, 323 Third Street in Ashton.

DeBoer said the only other time she can remember being evacuated was "during a tornado years ago."

"It's pretty quiet around here, and things like this don't usually happen," she said.

Phyllis Jenkins was at home in Sibley at around 2 or 3 p.m. when she heard a commotion outside. She went out to investigate, saw the thick, black smoke and assumed a building had caught fire.