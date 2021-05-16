Sibley, Iowa evacuated after Sunday train derailment, fire

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Much of the Osceola County seat of Sibley was evacuated Sunday afternoon following a Union Pacific train derailment and fire on the south side of the city.
The train was believed to be carrying chemicals. A massive plume of bluish-black smoke could be seen from more than 20 miles away.
The number of evacuees was not immediately certain, as most fire, EMS and police crews were unavailable to provide details on the situation. Sibley has a population of a little over 2,600 residents.
Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls told KIWA radio the train was hauling fertilizer and ammonium nitrate. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said about 47 railcars came off the tracks during the derailment, but the train crew was not injured. She said the railroad is working with local authorities.
The smoke appeared to be dissipating somewhat by 7 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment, according to the Associated Press.
The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District wrote in a social media post Sunday evening that classes will be delayed two hours Monday.
"Mr. Craig will get an update at 6am Monday and a decision about the rest of the day will be made soon after," the district wrote, referring to James Craig, the superintendent.
Several evacuees, and many pets, were gathered at a gas station on the eastern end of Sibley Sunday afternoon after the evacuation. There was a sense of uncertainty and bewilderment at what had occurred.
Glenda DeBoer sat in the car Sunday at the gas station and watched the smoke billow from the train wreck. A firefighter had come to their home, about a mile and a half west of Sibley, at about 2:45 p.m. and told DeBoer and her husband that they needed to leave. She didn't know where they would be sleeping that night.
"It just kind of left you in shock -- like, where are we going, and what are we going to do?" she said.
The American Red Cross and Osceola County Emergency Management opened a shelter for Sibley evacuees at the Ashton Legion Hall, 323 Third Street in Ashton.
DeBoer said the only other time she can remember being evacuated was "during a tornado years ago."
"It's pretty quiet around here, and things like this don't usually happen," she said.
Phyllis Jenkins was at home in Sibley at around 2 or 3 p.m. when she heard a commotion outside. She went out to investigate, saw the thick, black smoke and assumed a building had caught fire.
"I didn't know what was going on, I heard sirens going, and I couldn't figure out what was going on," she said.
Shortly thereafter, Jenkins had settled down to watch a football game. Then her friend Scott Arneson called, and said it was time to evacuate.
Like the others, she had heard chatter that the smoke was toxic.
"I heard that it was fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia," she said.
Jenkins, Arneson and Arneson's friend Connie Veen sat in their cars at the gas station, where numerous Sibley evacuees had gathered. An emergency crew from Melvin, Iowa, had told Arneson to evacuate at around 3:30 p.m.
The trio were leaning toward evacuating to Ashton, about seven miles away, for the evening.
Jenkins brought her cat in a crate (the cat, like many cats, doesn't like car rides), while Arneson brought his 14-year-old mini poodle, Baby Girl, who was trying to rest in the passenger's seat.
"My cat, she's not a happy camper tonight," Jenkins said.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
This is a developing story. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for updates.