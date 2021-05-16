 Skip to main content
Sibley, Iowa evacuated after Sunday train derailment
breaking

Sibley, Iowa evacuated after Sunday train derailment

Sibley, Iowa train derailment and evacuation

Plumes of smoke can be seen frommore than 20 miles following a train derailment and fire on the south side of Sibley, Iowa. The city of 2,798 residents was evacauted Sunday.  

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Much of the Osceola County seat of Sibley was evacuated Sunday afternoon following a train derailment and fire on the south side of the city.

The train is carrying chemicals which caught fire. A massive plume of bluish,  black smoke can be seen from more than 20 miles away.

Many area fire departments are on the scene. There has been no official information released on the accident.  Officers have put up barricades to keep people from traveling into the city.

Osceola has 2,798 residents.

This is a developing story. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for updates.

