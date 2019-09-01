SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley man died Friday in a rollover accident.
According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:45 p.m. Friday, a report came in of a single-vehicle rollover on 250th Street east of Vine Avenue.
Joel Michael Kruger, 64, of Sibley, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer eastbound on 250th Street. The Ford apparently dropped off the pavement onto the shoulder and lost control while trying to get back on the road.
The Ford then overturned in the south ditch before coming to rest on its wheels. Kruger was killed in the rollover.
The Iowa State Patrol, Sibley Ambulance and May City Fire Department assisted at the scene, and the accident remains under investigation.