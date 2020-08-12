Sierra Club: MidAmerican coal-fired plants near Sioux City lost $27.5M in last 5 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- MidAmerican Energy Company's coal-fired power plants south of Sioux City have lost $27.5 million over the last five years, the Sierra Club said in a study released Wednesday.

Low energy prices in 2020 have only worsened the performance of MidAmerican's Port Neal plants, which the Sierra Club says are the most expensive in the utility's coal fleet in Iowa.

The Sierra Club report, based on analysis of MidAmerican’s data, shows that by committing to retire both plants by 2023, MidAmerican could save its customers $92 million, the environmental group said.

“Anyone who’s visited MidAmerican’s website has probably seen the wind turbines touted on the homepage. But all that new wind is an addition to, not a replacement of, dirty coal generation," Katie Rock, campaign representative for Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign in Iowa, said in a statement. "MidAmerican has not even considered whether retiring its existing coal plants could provide savings to customers. So we did the math for them. It would."

The Sierra Club said MidAmerican’s coal fleet is the single largest carbon polluter in Iowa, and the utility remains one of the 20 largest in the nation with no climate commitment or emissions reductions target.