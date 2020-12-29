'Sign of hope': COVID-19 vaccine coming to Woodbury County long-term care facilities

SIOUX CITY -- Colette Livingston, director of nursing for Holy Spirit Retirement Home, said COVID-19 vaccination offers a "sign of hope" that residents' lives will return to normal.
She said nurses from Walgreens are scheduled to come into the home on Jan. 11, as well as Feb. 1 and 22, to inoculate residents and staff members against the novel coronavirus.
"We'll practice the social distancing and things for our staff and residents to go through that clinic area that we set up for them to do the vaccinations," Livingston said.
As of Tuesday, 114 long-term care facilities in Iowa are suffering COVID-19 outbreaks. Cumulatively, long-term care outbreaks have been implicated in 1,138 of Iowa's 3,812 COVID-19 deaths.
Twenty-one long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently suffering outbreaks, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on Dec. 11, green-lit a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, making it the first to be approved for use in the United States. Then, a week later, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gained emergency use authorization. The CDC has recommended that residents of long-term care facilities and front-line health care providers be the first to receive the vaccine.
Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said most, if not all, of the long-term care centers in Woodbury County will receive the vaccine through national pharmacy chains. He said the last he heard, local inoculations would begin as early this week by Hy-Vee, Walgreens and Community Pharmacy.
"I don't know the exact day, and they can't get every single facility done on the same day. I'm sure it's a bit of a process to get through them all," he said. "What we've been told is that the national pharmacy plan was to get this going starting Dec. 28."
Sunrise Retirement Community CEO Hallie Salmen said she has been in communication with Walgreens representatives, but, as of last Wednesday, she said she hadn't been given a date when COVID-19 vaccinations will begin at the facility.
Salmen said she is "guardedly optimistic" about the vaccine. While she understands it's quite effective, Salmen said what is unknown is whether vaccination efforts will allow long-term care centers to return to some form of normalcy and, if so, how long it will be before that happens.
"Those are kind of some unanswered questions, because we would have to follow the regulatory guidance that we're given, and we won't be able to make changes until we're allowed to do so by the regulatory agencies," she said. "I think there's still a lot of questions about, when you've been vaccinated, are you still able to carry the virus and pass it on to other people? How will long will it be before the masking goes away? Will we be able to have visitors before then? We just don't know."
Both Sunrise and Holy Spirit were among a number of long-term care facilities that locked down, beginning in March, in an effort to protect residents from the novel coronavirus. Past outbreaks have been reported at both facilities, and Sunrise currently has an outbreak, according to state statistics.
As of Tuesday, 57 had tested positive at Sunrise. Of those, 29 are considered recovered.
Since Holy Spirit hasn't had any cases of the virus since late October, Livingston said residents are currently able to have scheduled indoor visits with family members.
"I think we're one of the few in the Sioux City area that's allowing that," she said. "We do not have any staff or residents with COVID, so we're able to do that at this time following all of the Iowa Department of Health and CDC guidelines."
Livingston said she thinks it's great that a vaccine is available and that the facility's residents will soon be receiving it. Holy Spirit, which is affiliated with the Diocese of Sioux City, has about 150 employees and 60 residents, she said.
"At this point, all of them are agreeing to do the vaccine," she said of employees.
Livingston said residents' family members were notified in the facility's weekly newsletter that a vaccine would soon be coming.
"We're already getting phone calls that they do want their loved ones to be vaccinated," she said.