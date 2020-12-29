'Sign of hope': COVID-19 vaccine coming to Woodbury County long-term care facilities

Number of vaccine doses unclear

State officials had said the vaccines would be administered in nursing homes and other similar facilities across the state starting this week.

It was unclear Tuesday how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Iowa’s long-term care facilities.

A state public health spokeswoman referred that question to the three pharmacy companies that are conducting the federal program designed to get the vaccines to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. The spokeswoman said the state will provide an update at a press conference next week.

Walgreens and Community Pharmacy did not respond to requests for information. CVS responded only with its overall goals, but did not supply any up-to-date numbers.

“This nationwide, mobilized effort began (Monday) in 486 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Iowa, which will reach an estimated 49,836 people,” a CVS spokeswoman wrote, adding the company expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccinations in roughly three months.

The state public health spokeswoman said the state plans to begin publishing daily totals of Iowans vaccinated sometime after January 1.

-- Erin Murphy, Journal Des Moines Bureau