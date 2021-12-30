SIMPCO seeks input for downtown transportation study

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council is seeking public input on a downtown Sioux City transportation study.

SIMPCO and the City of Sioux City are partnering on the study of the downtown multimodal transportation system, which includes the roadway, sidewalk and skywalk networks.

The study addresses traffic flow and operations, safety, facility conditions, and gaps in the network affecting travel into, within and through downtown presently and into the future. Bicycle network needs and improvements are also included to complete the multimodal network.

SIMPCO said in a statement that the primary focus area for the study is from Third Street to Seventh Street and from Wesley Parkway to Floyd Boulevard.

The three main objectives of the study are:

Identify the traffic flow and parking impacts of potentially converting Fifth and Sixth streets to two-way streets and develop recommendations to address impacts

Evaluate the skywalk system and make recommendations for improvements to increase pedestrian usage and enhance the downtown environment

Analyze the pedestrian network of downtown and make recommendations for improvements and connections

Preliminary findings and recommendations are available for review and comment at simpco.org.

The study team will be available to talk to the public about the recommendations from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Aalfs Downtown Library's Gleeson Room. The team will also present a summary of the study findings during the Jan. 10 City Council meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Comments will be received through Jan. 14.

