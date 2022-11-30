 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIMPCO set to host tri-state legislative forum on Friday, will discuss local housing and renewable energy

SIOUX CITY — Friday morning, state and local legislators from across Siouxland will descend on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus for the latest iteration of the SIMPCO "Tri-State Legislative Forum."

The event, which is hosted by the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), is set to start at 9 a.m. in the Robert E. Dunker Student Center and will feature conversations about local housing projects, renewable energy and infrastructure for electric vehicles.

"This is a unique forum as it is the only one of its kind in the Siouxland area, inviting State Legislators from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota," SIMPCO announced. 

Speakers this year include representatives from the three respective state Departments of Transportation as well as officials from MidAmerican Energy, Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative and the Iowa Utility Association. A member of the staff for the Central City, Nebraska-based Mesner Development will speak on the housing issue.

For those interested in participating virtually, registration is required and can be done by calling or emailing SIMPCO at (712)-279-6286 or simpco@simpco.org.

Sioux City Councilman Dan Moore introducing the latest meeting of the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO). At the "Tri-State Legislative Forum,"

, SIMPCO speakers imparted to the two-dozen audience members that: place making, child care and housing are three of the big priorities for the group in 2022

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

