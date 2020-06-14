Since March, more than 3,000 have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Woodbury County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- On March 21, the Siouxland District Health Department acknowledged that a middle-aged woman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County. Since then, more than 3,000 other people have received the same diagnosis.

On Sunday, the county's virus tally reached 3,004, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Woodbury County remains cemented as the second-most impacted county in the state, well behind Polk County's 5,151 infections but well ahead of Black Hawk County's 1,834.

But most of Woodbury County's virus-positive individuals have recovered since their diagnosis -- a total of 2,408 of them, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department.

The rate of new positives remains lower than it was during April and May -- Woodbury County recorded only two new infections on Sunday, while Dakota County recorded one. Neither county has recorded any deaths this weekend.

As of Saturday, a total of 58 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Sioux City. This number was up slightly from Friday.