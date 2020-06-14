Since March, more than 3,000 have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- On March 21, the Siouxland District Health Department acknowledged that a middle-aged woman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County. Since then, more than 3,000 other people have received the same diagnosis.
On Sunday, the county's virus tally reached 3,004, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Woodbury County remains cemented as the second-most impacted county in the state, well behind Polk County's 5,151 infections but well ahead of Black Hawk County's 1,834.
But most of Woodbury County's virus-positive individuals have recovered since their diagnosis -- a total of 2,408 of them, according to data from the Siouxland District Health Department.
The rate of new positives remains lower than it was during April and May -- Woodbury County recorded only two new infections on Sunday, while Dakota County recorded one. Neither county has recorded any deaths this weekend.
As of Saturday, a total of 58 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Sioux City. This number was up slightly from Friday.
In Northwest Iowa, Buena Vista County remains the most-impacted by the virus other than Woodbury. The number of infections there climbed to 1,588; the percentage of the population there that has been infected is far higher than any other county in the state.
In Dickinson County, the number of infections has climbed somewhat this month to a total of 133, though that tally is still lower than several other counties in the region. Forty-two of Dickinson County's infected individuals are considered recovered.
Concerns over the virus prompted the closure of the Arnolds Park Amusement Park at the end of last week.
Across Northwest Iowa, 29 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, while 21 are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa.
Statewide, Iowa has recorded a total 23,926 COVID-19 infections to date. The majority of these -- 14,391 -- are considered recovered. One new death was recorded, with the state's death toll now at 652.
In Nebraska, a total of 16,725 people have tested positive for the virus, 10,121 of whom have recovered, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll in the state is 216.
South Dakota's Department of Health has recorded a total of 5,898 infections, but only 924 of those are considered active infections. Seventy-five deaths have been reported there.
