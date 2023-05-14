SIOUX CITY -- East High School junior Mackenzie Crawford sang before she could talk.

Mackenzie's mother, Brenda Crawford, fondly recalled her baby daughter responding to her singing by cooing and humming back in melody.

"I always knew that she had a spark for music," said Crawford, who recognized her daughter's talent when she was about 2 years old. She said Mackenzie used to sing "Part of Your World" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and songs from "The Backyardigans," a musical children's television series. "She would dance and do performances in our house, literally from the time she could probably stand and walk."

Upon Mackenzie's urging, her parents signed her up for dance classes at Dancing with Celeste when she was 3. Mackenzie participated in band and show choir all through middle school and, when she got to East High School, she joined the Chamber Choir and the Headliners, the school's show choir program. She has also performed in various school musicals and theater productions. However, Mackenzie wasn't convinced a career on Broadway could be in the cards for her until recently.

The 16-year-old's entire outlook changed after she was selected from thousands of applicants to attend Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp last July and sang on stage with the Broadway star at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, in April.

"It was truly like a life-changing experience," Mackenzie said as she sat cross-legged in a chair in East High School's auditorium on a recent Tuesday morning. A black backpack laid at her feet. A smile crept across her face and it never left, as she talked about the camp and how "at home" she feels on stage.

"I think it has changed me so much in my confidence and the way that I view my life and myself and my career. It's kind of solidified the path that I can do things that I put my mind to."

Chance happening

Brenda Crawford was scrolling through Twitter one day, something she said she rarely ever does, when she came across a post about auditions for Chenoweth's camp. She emailed her daughter, asking if it was something she would be interested in.

"It just popped up like a 'suggested something' or a 'for you.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh! That'd be right up Kenzie's alley,'" she said.

Mackenzie's family is musically inclined. Both Mackenzie's mother and father earned all-state honors in high school. Brenda Crawford played the euphonium and Mike Crawford was a vocalist. Mackenzie's older brother, Ryan, who is now a student at Iowa State University, was heavily involved in band, jazz band and show choir band at East High School. He also served as a drum major for the marching band.

Brenda Crawford, left, said it was "incredibly special" to see her daughter Mackenzie, an East High School junior, perform with Broadway star

Mackenzie, who has been a fan of Chenoweth since she was a little girl, thought the camp sounded "super cool." In fact, the very first musical Mackenzie saw on Broadway was "Wicked," when she 10 or 11. Chenoweth starred as Glinda the Good Witch in the original 2003 production.

"I submitted an application. It probably took me like 30 minutes. It was just a quick, little, fun, not taking it too seriously kind of thing," Mackenzie explained. "Then, I got accepted and everything just blew up from there."

Mackenzie earned a coveted spot at the performing arts camp, which was split into two one-week sessions. A total of 100 eighth through 12th-graders, who hailed from around the world, took acting, singing and dancing master classes from Chenoweth, Emmy award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega and other Broadway notables.

In July, Mackenzie traveled with her mom and dad to the camp in Chenoweth's hometown of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The trip marked one of the only times Brenda Crawford had been out of the house since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Crawford was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in January of 2020.

"This opportunity with Kristin really just came out of the blue," Brenda Crawford said, voice quaking. "As a parent, you want your kids to succeed and you want good things to come to them. I couldn't have even dreamed it up to pray for it. It's so incredible and so amazing."

Mackenzie Crawford, an East High School junior, is shown in the school's auditorium.

Mackenzie and the camp's other participants will be featured in an up-and-coming docuseries "1300 Miles to Broadway." She said the drastic height difference between her and Chenoweth, which the two joked about, is mentioned. Mackenzie is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, while Chenoweth is 4-foot-11.

"It's kind of something that I feel like I was always really self-conscious about, just because people my height and my age are kind of, no pun intended, looked down upon," said Mackenzie, who was encouraged to embrace her height as "beautiful," "unique" and "special."

Brenda Crawford said Mackenzie has always had people in her life who have been supportive and encouraging, including her current voice coach, Shannon Burton. But, after the camp, Crawford said she noticed a change in Mackenzie. She was more determined than ever to make her Broadway dreams a reality.

"I think they all see something very special in her," Crawford said of the camp's staff. "It was good for her to have so many of these people really believing in her and pushing her and encouraging her. Essentially, just saying, 'No matter what, you can't quit. This is what you were meant to do.'"

Unbelievable opportunity

In March, Mackenzie received the invitation of a lifetime. She was asked to sing "For Good," a duet from "Wicked" with Chenoweth at the Nashville Symphony Fashion Show and at a Nashville Public Schools fundraiser at the Grand Ole Opry.

Mackenzie said she usually gets pretty nervous before performances. But, she said she felt an almost "freeing feeling" at the Grand Ole Opry in April.

"I was just so incredibly excited. I knew that I had prepared myself really well," she said.

Mackenzie Crawford, an East High School junior, is shown in the school's auditorium.

When Mackenzie joined Chenoweth on stage, Chenoweth cracked a joke about her being the size of one of Mackenzie's legs. Mackenzie said the joke helped lighten the mood and made her feel even more comfortable singing in front of all of those people. Brenda Crawford described the performance as "magical." She relished the opportunity to just sit back and watch her daughter "do her thing."

"I just feel so blessed that I was able to go, because it's not every day that you get to watch your kid in real time see their dreams realized," she said. "I feel like I've gotten to do that twice now, because I got to go to camp and see that performance and, then, I got to see her perform in Nashville with Kristin. That is incredibly special to me."

After the performance, the audience responded with a standing ovation. Chenoweth embraced Mackenzie and said, "Note to self: don't have anybody better up here than you are."

"Compliments like that from someone as accomplished as her is incredible," Mackenzie said. "I know I keep saying it, but I can't even believe it. It's like nothing that I could have ever dreamed of. And, now, it's reality. It's crazy."